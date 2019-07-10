Shindig 3 had its biggest success yet, (over $8,000 net,) all to benefit and help grow the expansion project of Clearwater Memorial Public Library The foundation is about to enter Phase 3 of construction, which will form a bigger and better children’s and juvenile section in the existing library.
This part of the project will involve more building, so there is a wait to find someone free to pour concrete!
Fundraising will continue until the completion goal of monies is reached, with the next event planned for OKTOBERFEST for the weekend of Sept. 29-30
The foundation is grateful to all who, besides attending the event, contributed with either monies, services, or goods, including the following: Nightforce Optics; Clearwater Tribune; Clearwater Valley Hospital; Norm and Ellen Tomlinson and Edward Jones.
Many who donated auction items will be featured in next week’s news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.