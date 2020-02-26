In accordance with the National Flood Insurance Program regulations, the City of Orofino and Clearwater County Floodplain Management Departments are announcing their intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located adjacent to the former Tri-Pro Mill, historically known as the Konkolville Mill.
The flood hazard revisions are being proposed as part of Conditional Letter of Map Revision for a proposed project along Orofino Creek.
Jerry Johnson, new owner of the former Tri-Pro Mill site, is proposing to remove the bridge deck and regrade the property adjacent to the creek as part of the redevelopment of the site.
Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Orofino Floodplain Management Department at 217 First St.
Interested persons may contact Todd Perry, at (208) 476-4725 for additional information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Persons may also contact Bobbi Kaufman, at the Clearwater County Building and Planning Department at (208) 476-4815 at 150 Michigan Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
