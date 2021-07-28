This year has been terrible in terms of hay and forage production. I have heard many reports of drastically reduced forage yields. Some of the best reports were hay crops that were 50% of normal, but most of the producers I have spoken to indicate that the yield is a quarter to a third of what is produced on a normal year.
Why did this happen?
A couple of major events caused this to happen. First, we have been extremely dry since April. Rainfall amounts have been way below normal. In addition, there were many nights that had low temperatures around the freezing mark in late April and May. Add these factors together and we have very limited grass and forage growth which has resulted in a tremendous shortage of forage in Northern Idaho.
Many cattle producers are trying to locate hay to buy, but there just isn’t any available locally. I have already heard of hay prices out of the area hitting $300 a ton and more. At these prices, it will take the profit right out of the cattle business.
Cattle producers may want to consider buying and feeding straw as a substitute for hay this winter. Straw can be successfully fed to beef cows during the winter as a portion of the winter cow ration. Producers will have to balance the ration with proper supplements, vitamins and minerals to meet the cow’s nutrient requirements.
Which Straw is Best to Feed?
According to Dr. Reid Redden, Extension Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, oat straw is the most palatable and nutritious, followed by barley straw. Wheat straw has the lowest nutritional value of the main cereal crops. Dr. Redden put together the following table outlining the nutrient content of straws common to our area:
Nutrient Content of Barley, Oat and Wheat Straw:
See image for details.
As you can see in the table, all the straws are low in crude protein and energy. Feeding straw as the only source of forage will not meet the nutrient requirements of cattle.
How Much Straw Can Be Fed?
Beef cows can utilize straw very well, in fact, rations can contain 50 to 60% straw if combined with a high energy feed and a feed high in crude protein.
Dr. Roger Brownson, former Beef Cattle Specialist at Montana State University, authored a publication entitled, Emergency Rations for Wintering Beef Cows, that can be found in the Cattle Producer’s Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.