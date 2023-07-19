According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Monday, July 17, a deputy responded to the area of Bingo Creek and Lovell Saddle for a water truck over the embankment with the driver trapped inside. The driver, Mark L. Teal, 67, of Bovill, had been extracted from the truck and was being cared for by members of Life Flight. Timberline Rescue and Pierce Ambulance crew assisted in getting the victim loaded into the helicopter. He was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. It appeared he had got too close to the edge of the roadway and the soil had gave way and the truck rolling approximately 90 feet down the almost vertical embankment. The water truck is owned by Todd Cleveland.
