According to an Idaho State Police report, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at approximately 3:59 p.m. a fatal crash occurred on US Highway 12 at milepost 17.5, 15 miles east of Lewiston.
According to the report, a silver 2013 Toyota Camry driven by Malique A. Higheagle, 20, of Lapwai, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a green 1999 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Justin A. Lycan, 38, of Kamiah.
Higheagle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lycan and his passenger, Ara D. Lycan, 37, of Kamiah, were transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The highway was blocked for approximately two and a half hours. The crash is still under investigation.
