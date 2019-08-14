The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting bowling. This family-friendly event will be hosted on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tamarack Lanes, 406 Main St., in Kamiah.
This event is for all ages, but anyone 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at this event. The event is completely free. Bowling is a great way to spend quality time with family and friends. Please come and join us for our one of last summer activities.
For more information contact the UYLC YAB Office (208)-742-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
