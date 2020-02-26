The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet on Saturday, March 7, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m. followed by a pot luck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Museum tells the story of the old Wagon Road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies.
It’s time to begin planning for the busy spring-summer activities for this group. Volunteers are needed to join us and help us preserve the historical traditions of the Wagon Road from Clearwater to Elk City.
Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer.
