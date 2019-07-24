Wagon Road Days was a fun filled day with lots of activities for all ages. Weather was cooperative and many people joined the festivities in Clearwater.
The quilt show had many beautiful entries and 3 winners in the voting. 1st place went to Linda Stacey, with her colorful “Dragonflies” quilt. 2nd place was Ivona Marks with the “Santa Scene” and 3rd place was Myra DeHaas who entered an old time quilt made by her mother. Congratulations to all.
The Clearwater to Elk City Parade had 20 fascinating entries.
Winners were:
- Best Buggy - Straw Family, Best Wagons - Dale Cooper and Dan Olson with a covered wagon
- Top old car - Al & Alice Humphrey
- Best float - the Clearwater Baptist Church one Youngest entry - Cash Hunter on his pony
- Best Dressed Man - Bear Claw, the mountain man.
- Other entries included Best group - the Lamoyne Hunter family on their horses
- Oldest Car - a 1915 Ford belonging to Becky Brotnov, a non-motorized vehicle was Syringa Wells-Sanford
- Best tractor- Jack Winters on Mighty Mouse
- Most Unusual machine, a snow Groomer, of the Andrew Renshaw Family.
An old time gospel sing and Variety Show, and history of the original Wagon Road ended the day.
See everyone again next July.
