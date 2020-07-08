The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Dworshak Dam and Reservoir is cleaning out this past year’s lost and found items.
Individuals who recreated in and around the Dworshak reservoir, who may have left something behind, can call 208-476-1255 to identify the item. Any items not claimed after July 31 will be donated to FISH Inc., a local non-profit in Orofino.
