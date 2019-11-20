Dworshak Dam Visitor Center will be temporarily closed for the holidays on Nov. 28 and 29 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2020.
Boat ramps at Big Eddy and Bruce’s Eddy will remain open for use during the temporary change in schedule. The fishing wall below the dam will also be open for anglers.
As always, safety is the Corps’ greatest concern – boaters should wear lifejackets and avoid drinking alcohol while boating. The road to and from the visitor center can be icy during inclement weather, so please drive safely.
Dworshak Dam Visitor Center normal operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information regarding facilities access and current conditions, call 208-476-1255 during business hours.
