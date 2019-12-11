The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident in the area of 1300 Block of Musselshell Road on Sunday, Dec. 8 at approximately 11:49 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.
A 17-year-old female was driving a Grey 1988 Nissan Pickup when she lost control of her vehicle. According to the report, speed and weather conditions were a factor.
The driver had significant injuries and was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital by Weippe Ambulance. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Charges have not been filed at this time due to an ongoing investigation.
