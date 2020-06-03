According to the Orofino Police Department, a pickup slammed into the front corner of a duplex located at 561 Riverside Avenue on Saturday, May 30, injuring the driver. Neil O’Brien, 44, of Orofino, and seriously damaging both the vehicle and the corner of the duplex. O’Brien was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. The accident is still under investigation.
