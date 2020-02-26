Members of Clearwater Valley Hospital Auxiliary and guests will gather next Monday, March 2, for their noon meeting at the Ponderosa Restaurant.
The group will hear one of the hospital’s newest physicians, Dr. Jenny Johnston, give her background and role at our community hospital.
We are indeed fortunate to have a highly qualified group of physicians here to serve the Clearwater Valley, and Dr. Johnston’s presence complements the hospital’s staff.
Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting and learn more about Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics services to our community.
