Power was restored by 9:40 p.m. Friday, May 6 to Clearwater Power customers after an outage that lasted around four hours in the Orofino area west of 128th St.
According to Clearwater Power, the outage was caused by a tree from outside the right-of-way that came down on a line and opened the circuit. That triggered the outage and crews responded at 5:20 p.m. After fixing the issue, Avista crews checked the other lines to make sure they were clear. The outage included parts of Orofino, Peck, Lenore, Culdesac and the Reubens area.
