The winter dog obedience class will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Armory on Highway 12. Registration begins at 5:30 and class starts at 6:00 pm. Class is from 6-7 pm and goes until March 10.
Fees are $75 per person, $40 for a second member of the family, OIDF members, or those who have taken our class previously.
It costs $20 for Dog 4-H members and $10 per night for drop-ins (repeat students only).
You can pick up registration forms at Clearwater Valley Vet Clinic, Orofino Animal Clinic, Whipples Feed, and the USDA Extension office. Or you can show up the first night of class to register and pay.
For questions call Kathy at 208-476-3228 or Demetra at 208-476-3445.
