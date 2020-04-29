While Valnet libraries including your local Prairie River Library District branches work on a plan to safely resume services to our valued patrons, our community can access numerous digital resources via our website, www.prld.org. Using the Libby app, patrons can download ebooks and audiobooks (up to five at a time) to a device, phone, or computer from anywhere with wi-fi for 3 weeks. A large purchase of new titles has increased availability and selection for readers and currently over 14,000 books are available to borrow for free with your library card. Kindle owners use the OverDrive app to access the same selection.
In addition to our growing digital library, PRLD has created a COVID-19 resource page (http://www.prld.org/covid-19-resources) featuring links to local and national health information, educational and entertaining pages including Idaho History at Home, museum tours, wildlife cams and more. A reminder that the Idaho Commission for Libraries provides all residents, library patrons or not, access to a huge database of resources at Libraries Linking Idaho (LiLI). LiLI.org is the gateway for Idaho residents for free access to online tools for their educational, business, and recreational needs. The LiLI databases provide easy online access to the full text of thousands of magazines, professional journals, reference materials, and newspapers. Also included are databases for personal and professional development, including auto repair, readers’ advisory, health information, language learning, genealogy, scholarly research, computer and software literacy, practice tests for college and occupational entrance exams, and much, much more!
Families finding themselves suddenly homeschooling can find many resources on our website including free access to Scholastic Teachables, an online database of thousands of searchable and printable educational materials. Created by teachers and precisely leveled, these ready-to-use resources support parents preparing kids for kindergarten readiness, homeschool teachers and learners from Pre-K to grade 6, and young patrons who need extra skills practice. Log in with your library card number.
Any local resident who doesn’t have a current Valnet library card can self-register for instant access to our digital catalog, including the streaming app Kanopy, for 60 days at valnet.org. One portion of the Kanopy app, Kanopy Kids, is entirely kid-friendly and features TV series like Sesame Street, family movies, popular children’s books as story times, and more. Many children’s authors are doing online drawing and story lessons on their personal social media channels.
For more information on any library service, call your local branch and leave a message or find your branch on social media. A list of branches with social media and links to those accounts, as well as phone numbers for all PRLD libraries, can be found at prld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.