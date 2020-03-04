Do you, or someone you love, struggle with diabetes?
If so, you won’t want to miss the free one hour diabetes management seminar every Saturday in March at 4:30 p.m. at the Orofino Seventh-day Adventist church located on Highway 12, 2.3 miles east of Orofino Bridge.
The seminar will include yummy recipes to taste, along with scriptural encouragement and a question/answer time.
This seminar is for anyone who would like to learn how to prevent, or how to manage diabetes.
For questions please contact diabetessda@outlook.com.
