A wonderful opportunity to get out and enjoy our area with just a few people is happening Saturday, May 30, at the Elk City Wagon Road Museum in Clearwater.
A dessert at the museum is happening from 1-4 p.m., with social distancing and protective gear. Visit the outstanding museum and enjoy a beverage and dessert. Everyone is welcome. Donations to the museum will be accepted.
The Museum is located in the Grange Hall, in Clearwater, four miles off Hwy 13, on Sally Ann Road.
The Elk City Wagon Road Museum is a look back in time at the late 1800’s, early 1900’s in the area. The settlement of Clearwater, Harpster, and Stites was happening as well as the construction of the Wagon Road to Elk City.
The Wagon road was built to haul supplies to the booming mining camps along the way to Elk City. Previously supplies were hauled over the ancient Nez Perce Trail.
See you May 30 at the Elk City Wagon Road Museum, in Clearwater.
