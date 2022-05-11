The Clearwater-Elk City Wagon Road Museum will be having Dessert at the Museum, Saturday, May 4, 1 to 4 p.m.
All are welcome. Join them for coffee, tea, and dessert. Donations only.
The Museum is located in the Clearwater Grange in beautiful downtown Clearwater.
For information call Carol 926-7465 or Susanne 926-4278.
