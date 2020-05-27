Did you know that YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston offer services to our rural communities. Yes, there are YWCA Rural Offices open in Kamiah, Orofino and Grangeville with advocates that offer emotional support, information, and resources for any and all victims, male or female, of domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault or stalking. The advocates maintain confidentiality to everyone and are dedicated to empowering victims, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
The advocates are dedicated to building strong communities by actively promoting the value of diversity and the right to life free from violence, poverty and oppression.
As Advocates we believe that everyone has “Human Rights” in intimate relationships. We believe that everyone should have the right to share equally with their partners in all decisions and responsibilities related to their relationships, children, home and future.
Do you have a healthy relationship? Here are a few questions to ask yourself. Do you feel safe and comfortable with each other? Do you play, laugh and have fun? Is communication open and spontaneous? Do you listen to each other and feel that you are heard? Do you make decisions together? Can you express your feelings without fear of your partner’s reaction? Can you talk about conflict directly and resolve it with win-win outcomes? Are rules and boundaries clear and defined, but allow for flexibility if you desire change? These are just a few questions to ask yourself to define if you are in a healthy relationship.
Many victims stay in abusive relationships because they believe that they have nowhere to go and have no way to support themselves, or, victims are threatened and believe if they do try to leave they will be abused even more. YWCA offers safe shelters and monetary support resources for this.
If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship please contact us for help and support. We offer a 24 hour staffed emergency phone (800) 669-3176 and Rural Offices are open in Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater Counties.
We offer women’s support groups in all three counties. If you are interested in attending woman’s support group, please call Grangeville Office, 208-983-0888, Kamiah Office, 208-935-0044 or Orofino Office at 208-476-0155. If you want more information on services provided in your area, please call us. If you are reading this, we want you to know you are not alone, we are here and can help develop a safety plan and talk about options for support. Your call is completely confidential.
