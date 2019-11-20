The Alice Whitman Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted its annual observance of Quilts of Valor awards at the Elks Lodge in Lewiston last Saturday with more than 20 recipients of hand-crafted personalized quilts.
Among the veterans were the daughter and son-in-law of Jo Moore, Lt. Col. Sharon and Col. Joseph Cardona of Eagle, Idaho. This couple served over 22 years each in the Air Force before retiring, and are recently retired from positions in the medical community in and around Boise.
This annual recognition of American veterans is one of the major endeavors of the Lewiston chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Several members of this chapter reside in and around Orofino, including Jo Moore, Mary Stanley, Linda Davies, and past member for over 25 years, Betty Burnham.
