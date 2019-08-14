The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will host an O-Mok-See on Saturday, Aug 24, at the CVRA rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah. O-Mok-See is the most common term used in the Western United States for events in the sport of pattern horse racing.
O-Mok-See events are designed to provide the horse and rider with a fun challenge. Events - or “games” as they are sometimes called - range from the traditional barrel race that you see at rodeos to pole bending, key hole, and the quick flag race. Sign-in begins at 6 p.m. and events start at 7 p.m.
All ages are welcome to compete. There is a $15 entry fee per rider. For more information, contact Lennie Bentz, 208-451-5278.
