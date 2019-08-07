The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will be having a fundraising yard sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10, in Kamiah. The sale will be inside the CVRA club house at the Kamiah rodeo grounds, 2122 Hill Street, Kamiah, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay for upgrades to the rodeo arena and concession area. If you have items to donate for the sale, the items can be dropped off on the porch of the CVRA clubhouse.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal crash involves Orofino man
- June B. Geidl, 81, Anchorage
- Gregory J. Bullene, 61, Kamiah
- C-PTPA responds to fires
- Orofino man sentenced to life imprisonment with 10 years fixed
- Meet Hannah Van Hook, 2019 Wild Weippe Rodeo Princess
- Nez Perce National Park throws out of this world star party!
- Courthouse News for the week of July 31, 2019
- It’s not the size that counts, but the bond between horse and rider
- Raspberry Festival full of events, friends, and fun
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.