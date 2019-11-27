Members and guests of the CVHC Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Dec. 2 for their annual Christmas lunch at noon in the back room of the Ponderosa. A pre-ordered lunch will be served for $10.
Members are asked to bring a guest and enjoy visiting and perhaps learn more about the role of this important ministry to our community hospital and clinics.
An important tradition, which has been part of each Christmas over at least the last fifteen years, is the donation from all members of needed and/or wished for gifts for all the patients at Clearwater Health and Rehab (CH&R).
Gift ideas have been listed at previous meetings but guests are welcome to donate cash toward requested items and our auxiliary’s “major shopper” will purchase items from the list.
All gifts brought are to be unwrapped so that they can be consolidated to match each patient’s needs or wishes. It is important to know that several patients at CH&R might not be remembered any other way this year.
All of us in the community have received reminders of the beautiful Wishing Tree set up in the waiting room of Clearwater Valley Hospital, filled with stars just waiting to be chosen by us, the community, to help make joyful the Christmas season for as many needy children as possible.
I was fortunate to be able to attend a fundraiser for this project put on as a senior project by Miss Howell and her friends. What a wonderful evening! This Wishing Tree project is a main focus of the CVH Mission Committee, an all-volunteer team which works all year to help the community in many ways.
This is also an important project for our Auxiliary members to take part in, and we are also asked to bring a check to help with wishes which have not been fulfilled, or we may also choose to go by the hospital and pick a star. It would be great if each of us, plus any guest we might bring, can be an active participant in these two programs to help those who aren’t as fortunate as we are!! I know it will give us a good feeling inside to help make someone else happy this season!
