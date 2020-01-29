The first Monday of the month is about to roll around, and that means that the Clearwater Valley Hospital (CVH) Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting on Feb. 3, in the back room of the Ponderosa Restaurant, beginning with lunch from 11:30 to noon, followed by the meeting and program.
February’s speaker will be Matt Sartini of Edward Jones, who will enlighten the audience with important financial information for all of us. Not only current members, but newcomers to our area as well as potential new members are invited to attend. Reservations are not needed. Lunch is served for $10 preceding the meeting.
