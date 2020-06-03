A small group of the leading players of the hospital auxiliary met a week ago last Monday to to vote on the nominated new auxiliary officers for the coming year, and to award a gift to the needs of our community hospital, Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinic.
The first meeting for fall will be Monday, Sept. 14, in the back room of the Ponderosa Restaurant, with lunch served from 11:30 until noon. The meeting seems much later this year, as the first Monday of the month falls on Labor Day, which will be celebrated on Sept. 1. The regular meetings thereafter will be held on the first Monday. Calling committee members will be making contact the week before scheduled auxiliary gatherings as a reminder.
The CVH Auxiliary would like to invite any newcomers or established members to the community who are interested in the welfare of our medical community, to attend a meeting and learn more about the mission of the group. Any fundraising by the auxiliary goes toward providing new equipment which is not included in the hospital’s budget. Each year the medial community is asked to provide a “wish list” of needs and the auxiliary members try to provide whatever it has enough funds to cover. With more membership, the more success the organization can achieve to provide for special needs in order to keep equipment updated!
Please mark our September date on your calendar, and call a friend or neighbor to attend the first meeting of the year. If you would like to know more about us, call Jo Moore at 208-476-7570.
