I always laughed at my elders who would get misty eyed and sigh over old stories and photos. They wonder where the time went so quickly.
I suddenly understand some of that, as another birthday passed my way and I moved from “elder” to “older” – what a difference one letter can make!
All my life I’ve been the youngest in my classes and friends due to a birthday timing and skipping grades, so now I’m reading the obituaries and missing old familiar experiences with those names.
Now, I urge us all to please look up old buddies and just see what they’ve been up to, and share a fun old memory.
You may be the only one who does that and you’ll be remembered.
I have to send a card and letter to my 99 year old aunt now, even if family tells me she doesn’t have a memory. How do I know that, and so what? I’m still going to do that for her day. Hard to know her memory.
I like to help people keep up to date, or perhaps find lost friends, so I ask people to give me a short biography of their lives.
This week, I present Shirley Seeley. I never met Shirley until a short time ago, but knew her mother many years ago. I found the daughter is an exact copy of her mother.
Shirley Seeley was born to George and Kathryn Kachelmier Schlader on Feb. 10, 1938 at the Burns Hospital in Orofino. The hospital was upstairs in the Burn’s building. There were also some offices on the hospital floor including the physician, Dr. Robertson and a dentist, Dr. Britton.
She tells us, “In the room where Augie’s is now was the Bank of Orofino where my sister Irma worked. In later years the upstairs included businesses. My daughter-in-law Dianna had her beauty salon in two of the rooms. One being the room I was born in and the other one where my sister Helen had her tonsils removed.
“I was raised two miles up the Wells Bench Road, now known as the Dent Bridge Road. It was a good life but I was jealous of the town kids because they had bicycles and I still can’t ride a bike. I tried a few years ago but I didn’t have good enough balance to keep it upright.
“I always thought I would marry a farmer but ended up marrying a woods worker, (logger). We lived in Headquarters so living in a logging town was a new experience. When our oldest daughter was going to start school we moved to Orofino where all five of our children spent their 12 years of schooling years. I had my 12 years of schooling in the same building which later became the Orofino Junior High.
“I am proud of the fact that I have always lived in Clearwater County and this is where I plan to stay.”
There was no pinochle meeting last Saturday, so no scores there.
A reminder of the baked food sale at the Senior Building on Friday. Come on down and see what’s new. You can have homemade pastries without starting the oven! My favorite is no dishwashing!
