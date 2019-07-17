Jean Cooke has taken a fall. Everyone wishes her a fast recovery.
The Mealsite business meeting was held on July 12 with guests Fred Allen of Orofino, and Marcelle Hester from New York.
Guy Jurgens and Shirley Seeley returned from Carson City, NV where they spent a week at the home of Guy’s daughter Tammy Mottran and husband Dean. While there they also visited with other famiy members of Guy’s.
On July 11 Shrley became a great-grandmother again with the birth of Kathryn Ruth. Kathryn’s parents are Nate and Amy Faragher. Amy is the daughter of Doug and Julie Huffman of Lenore. Julie is Shirley’s daughter.
