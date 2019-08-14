Oh Mama! It’s cold outside. This is the first time I remember wearing long sleeves and a jacket on my birthday in August. I recently read that the USA was 42nd on the list of birth-related longevity. Our babies born today can now expect to live to be 80 years old. Well, they never took a poll here at the mealsite because, at the seniors dinners, I can easily count a dozen or more passed that.
Which reminds me of our Rose Marie Vanderpool. She was born on Jan. 11, 1926 in Weippe to Denver and Sylvia Snyder, a family of eight children of whom only she and sister Lillie survive. She graduated Weippe High School and married Floyd Vanderpool April 9, 1943 while he was on furlough from the army.
After the war ended, they moved back to Weippe and had their first daughter, Cheryl Lynn in 1945, and a second girl, Paula Kay in 1947. Her husband was hired as boss of Clearwater Highway District after a severe logging accident put him in the hospital for 41 days.
Rose Marie tells, “I took sewing classes and made my daughter’s clothes which led me to 4-H for several years. I was then made Weippe’s first city treasurer which went on to bookkeeper at First Security Bank for 17 years, the last six years as manager.”
After retirement she and her husband bought a motorhome and traveled.
After 56 years, Floyd passed on and she moved to Orofino where she later married Dean Arndt, who died two years later.
In her married years she and her husband enjoyed fishing, water skiing, and snow skiing and they loved square dancing the most. Now she still pursues bowling, bridge and pinochle in Orofino, the place she likes most.
You go girl! With your 93 year old mind and body, you make me jealous, and you have set a record for all of us to strive for. I hope to be here for your next birthday bash!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.