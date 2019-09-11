There was a lot of people at the birthday party/anniversary table last Friday. Cliff Smith (soon to be 100), Bobbi Lagerquist and Guy Jurgens were there.
Only six people turned out for the Pinochle Saturday. Bill Booth was the only man brave enough to show up so he won first for the men. His wife Donna Booth was the last to have 300 pinochle. Patty Ost was high score for the ladies and Sharon Lefferts was second.
Oct. 5 we will be starting Pinochle every Saturday at the Senior Center with potluck at 12 noon and cards at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to join. It is a single deck and three handed, four handed depending on how many show up. A very social group!
