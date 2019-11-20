Elaine Pelton and Judy Brandt came to the mealsite on Friday. The late Dean Brandt was Elaine Pelton’s brother. Elaine spends the winter in San Antonio, TX.
The On Again Off Again, pinochle group met on Saturday! There were 10 people that showed up. It was good to see John Moxley from Peck. It has been awhile since he played.
High for women was Mary Margret Davis with Donna Booth coming in second. Leland Johnson was high for the men with Bill Booth second.
Lee Johnson was the first, last and only player to have 300 pinochle. Hopefully, there will be enough card players to play on Saturday.
Remember it is potluck at noon and cards at 12:30 p.m. They finish early enough for everyone to get home by dark. Come join the group if you play pinochle! It is really a friendly group and the food is always good! Beats cooking on Saturday.
