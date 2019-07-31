Here it is, end of a month again! Hot weather and promises of more - back to school sales already too! I want to thank the red shirt men who cut the weeds in front of my house, and the two young fellows who cut the rest of it every two weeks. It will be a good long time before I cut it again. Also the new side walk and parking space at the grade school and corner of the Senior Center is also praiseworthy. Our canes and walkers need a little smooth and flat placement to navigate.
Jan and Morris Van Horne visited from Snohomish, Washington last week. Morris is Iris Vail’s brother.
Yes, it was I who fell on her face a couple of weeks ago and Maggie had to tell on me. I was exiting a restaurant in Clarkston with Tammy Trieb, when I made a misstep on the stairs. The only injury was to my two black eyes and a scraped shin. The leg injury got infected, so I’m still seeing the doctors in Orofino. I had an appointment at the “eye client” in Spokane, a hair improvement appointment and almost daily clinic visits, so I’ve been out a lot. I want to thank the nurses and nurse aides who were so efficient in my care, the phone calls, the cards, and flowers were welcome greetings too. I heard that I had a broken hip, but thankfully that was a rumor. No broken bones, just a sore leg. I thank you again for the good wishes.
There were no pinochle scores turned in, so I guess, we will stayed home with the coolers going on full blast. Just remember, heat strokes are just one more thing the elders are prone too. Stay in the shade and wear a hat outdoors.
