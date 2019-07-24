We were so pleased to see the picture and write up of Gloria Cleto’s granddaughter in last week’s Clearwater Tribune, but none were so happy as Gloria. She was beaming, and rightly so, as she spoke of her daughter, Clarrisa’s “pretty as a picture” girl.
I had conflicting appointments last week, so I missed writing this item, but am thanking Maggie Cram and Ginger Rowland for filling in for me. Some people ask that they not be mentioned, so it’s difficult to report anything new.
Maggie, however, is happy to report on her birthday party last week, hosting her many friends that she hasn’t seen in some time. So I won’t mention the age!
I was handed this news about the Scholarship Award meeting that occurred in my absence, thanks to Shirley.
Guy Jurgens introduced Princess Shriver, as the winner of the $700 Scholarship Award. “Congratulations to you Princess!”
Sandra Westrand and adopted son, Izak, and Virginia Frazier were also special guests.
Clifford Smith had guests; son Mike Smith, daughter- in-law Judy Smith, grandson Kirk Smith, and granddaughter Stacey Smith. Welcome to all.
Wanda’s kitchen crew and servers put out delicious lasagna, tossed salad, vegetables and fruit, plus garlic bread and drink of choice: coffee, tea, milk, etc.
Nellie Chase announced that she is resigning as chairman of the scholarship committee, a position she has held for many years. Thank you for your time Nellie.
Ruth Root and Helen Vernon have resigned from greeting and signing people in at the front desk. They both always greeted people with a friendly hello. They are now residents of Brookside and will continue to come to Senior lunches. Thank you Ruth and Helen for your many years of service. Replacing them are Bonita Potratz and Shirley Seeley.
Guy Jurgens and Shirley Seeley attended the memorial for Colleen Seeley Ross. All five of Shirley’s children were able to attend the service for their aunt. Sue Darden and Lori Beck came from Meridian along with Doug and Julie Huffman of Lenore/Cavendish and Charlie and Dianna Seeley and Jim and Barb Seeley all of Orofino.
Many past and present Weippe, Pierce and Headquarters people also attended. Marjean Seeley and son Ryan came from Spokane.
One of the first people Shirley met in Headquarters was Marjie Bradbury Johnson. Marjie was a long-time friend of the Seeley family. It was good to see so many people at the service.
Pinochle players are thinning out, so maybe won’t be meeting for a while, but on the last game Patty Ost took first and Donna Booth went second and 1500 together for the ladies. Donna Floyd had 300 Pinochle.
The men had Bill Booth first, John Moxley second. What? No Smiths? We miss you, Cliff!
