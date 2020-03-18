Well Howdy! Our pinochle group didn’t meet last month, but did this week with eight players present. Sharon Lefferts took first for the ladies, while Patty Ost went for second. Mary Margret got a 300 pinochle. Bill Booth took first and John Moxley enjoyed a second place. Glad to see you back at the tables folks.
We really enjoyed the pictures of the antique sewing machines published in the Clearwater Tribune last week. They sure brought up memories of fabrics and clothing our mothers made for us. Thanks to the Fraser ladies for those pictures. Mary Margret attended a workshop for quilters last week and I’m sure she appreciated her modern machine over those old treddle models!
The new group of musical bell-ringers visited us with several old hymns and old time songs so that we could have a singalong with them. Come on back ladies. We welcome y’all.
Yes, that was Mary Margret who was surprised with a special birthday cake. None of us counted candles as our kitchen kids planted it with a single large candle.
Speaking of such, John and Wanda announced their 40th wedding anniversary. Way to go kids!
Remembering old days
I remember years ago asking my mother why all those quarantine signs were in all the windows. She responded by educating my three year old curiosity the fact that that meant someone inside there was ill and I couldn’t play with those kids. They may have had scarlet fever, small pox, German measles, scarlatina or the dreaded tuberculosis. My mother’s infant brother perished from the flu that was prevalent in 1917.
Familiar? Thank your stars if you don’t, and remember our health departments.
Many of us remember WWII rationing with its long list of things like gasoline and oil, new autos, silk stockings, shoes, tropical fruits, and anything that was made of rubber (mostly tires and inner tubes).
How about the donations of anything made of iron or steel? My roller skates added to my first recollection of recycling.
Even saved bacon grease was collected and used for gun powder.
Anyone else remember those?
Hearing the radio today sounds like those days are returning. Hmmmm – no rubbing alcohol? No sanitary hand cleaner?
That’s okay. We still have help from Jack Daniels, but many of us are still wondering and asking why mountains of toilet paper are disappearing. Am I missing something? How come our very own Clearwater Paper Company is quiet about that situation? Did you notice they cut off a half inch from each roll? What is going on in this mystery?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.