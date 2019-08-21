That time is getting close again. I mean fall when the seniors start having their great baked sales. Friday, Aug. 30 is selected for this goody day that Wanda puts on for us. Be sure to check out her cinnamon rolls and cookies. She loves to bake and it shows! You know Labor Day is coming and maybe you’d rather serve your guests, or yourself, without heating up the oven?!
The Big Guys (minus one) came to entertain us Tuesday. We always love to hear their goldie-oldies. They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.
Rose Opresik celebrated birthday 97 with her son at her side and a crown on her head.
Sandy Ponozzo reports her mother will be out of the hospital to return home where her daughters will be caretakers.
We were reminded that school starts soon so, remember not to park on the school’s side of the street while checking out the bake sale. (The guys in blue will be watching!). We will be taking early orders for our mixed bean soup that is so popular. Please order early so we’ll know how many we need to bottle up! I think we were a little short last year, so don’t forget.
Tammy Bird let us know her peaches are ripe now on Independence Road. Give her a call!
The pinochle club met Saturday with 10 members attending with Sharon Lefferts having the only pinochle. For the ladies, Patty Ost took first, and Mary Margret Davis was second. Bill Booth covered first and John Moxley took second place for the men. Good to have the group back.
On a sadder note, we send our friendly wishes to Marcie and Darold Stanton and family on the loss of Marcie’s mom, Clo Ann. Many of us never met her casually, but she kept her news up in her weekly column, expecially her kid Mary Ann and the “Tweets.” She is missed and we are so sorry to see her gone. She is not forgotten.
