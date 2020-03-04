Darn! But it’s still cold out there, enough for some heat for the innards. I was introduced several years ago to a concoction I will call two-can taco soup. I usually end up with one can of soup however.
Just dig out your biggest pot (about 2-3 quarts) and throw into it about half a pound of hamburger. Break it up, when it starts sticking together, into mouth-sized pieces. Next open a good sized can of tomatoes and toss it in with the burger and stir with a spoon.
Go to the refrigerator and assess the contents. Left over beans? Into the pot. How about some elderly peas, carrots, broccoli, etc., that’s been waiting to be warmed up.
Next, check out the cupboard. How about that can of corn, some garbanzos? Does the spice drawer have taco flavoring? Well, you know how much you like, so go ahead and taste it. Maybe you’d like some Tabasco?
By now that soup should be wafting up good odors and warm appetites. I didn’t tell you to throw in the contents of the cans, juice and all.
We had the Tuesday bus service again and it was greatly appreciated. I understand it will be ours until June. Hoorah from twelve that are depending on it. It matters a lot.
Gloria Cleto says she went shopping in Spokane last week and before she knew it, she’d been keeping the same clerk busy for two hours! How come it took you so long, Gloria?
Saturday’s Pinochle game had 15 players. For the women, Patti Ost took first while Deanne Marshall took second. The men’s game found Bill Booth first and John Moxley second. Donna Booth got 1000 aces and Shirley Johnson got 300 pinochle.
