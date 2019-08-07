Another hot day. I’m not sure they’ll make it, but my Koi-goldfish pond may be producing poached fish for dinner one of these days!
I spent three and a half days in the local hospital last week and found my neighboring room was occupied with our friend, Bobbi Lagerquist. I asked about her life style, so she wrote down a short biography to get acquainted. She was born in Minneapolis on Sept. 20, 1934 and graduated high school in 1957. She then went to the University of Minnesota and Mt. Sinai Hospital for X-ray tech training.
Off to California, this German girl wed a Swede in 1957, from which they produced two children, Dave and Pat.
After 1976 they traveled, living in Saudi Arabia for five years and Southern Italy for two years. They took many tours and cruises. They chose this ‘wonderful town and people’ to retire in, where they continued an active social life as a member of P.E.O., Chapter AW, Senior Citizens, NARFE, and the Ascension Church. John is no longer with us, but she will continue with her activities.
Shirley Seeley’s grandson, Captain Brett Darden and Sue Steeley Darden were in Orofino recently visiting family.
Captain Darden is in the army and stationed at Fr. Hood, TX. His mother is a math teacher where she lives in Meridian.
My short stay at Clearwater Hospital introduced a lot of new faces and names which I promptly forgot. I did meet a lab tech that was familiar. I knew them as D.J Gentry. We didn’t have time to reminisce, but we were there in the 80’s and 90’s!
Also found Doris Lougee Jasper from that era working in Glenwood Pharmacy.
Bothe these ladies knew me, but I confess I only dimly recognized their faces bringing back a lot of memories.
As R. T. Jared Gray accompanied me down the hall, I couldn’t help but associate every room with a certain patient who had been there long ago.
Doctors Masar, Hill and Cleto were the backbones until Dr. Bishop joined us. There was a sprinkling of others who didn’t stay long.
Jenny Jasper, Marcie Ewing, Tammy Olson Smith, Jesse Mechling, Ron Parsons and I were the evening shift mostly.
Kathryn Allen and a wonderful Charlotte, whose name I forgot joined us too. I’m still convinced we were the best crew ever. There is a great photo of the old hospital, which is now a courthouse parking lot.
Do we all remember Doctors Pappenhagen and Hopkins? Our park used to be called Pappenhagen Park, but along the way, someone renamed it. Too bad; he supported this town greatly, saving a lot of old lumberjack’s limbs and lives. He deserves more than a Park! Times change, but not always for the best. Now the new crew has taken over. Beautiful young women, skillful in their chores, always offering comforts with never-ending smiles. I enjoyed a mini vacation with every request granted before I could even voice it. BUT, I’m still trying to master the pronunciation of Dr. Schmidova’s name.
Almost got it! Maybe next time….
A Senior meeting was held.
Ken and Claire Peterson are celebrating 45 years.
Don and Patty Stork also are celebrating 45!
Congratulations to all of you.
Doris Ponozzo had surgery on Monday and asked for prayers.
