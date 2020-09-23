No I don’t know if I am coming or going some days! It’s just the same with the Saturday pinochle party!
The indoor yard sale was cancelled so we played cards. There were 11 players with the men out-numbering the women six to five. Five of the men were Cliff Smith’s relatives from all over the country.
Young Cliff Smith from Spokane had not only 1000 aces but a run to go with it.
John Moxley won first for the men and also was the last to have 300 pinochle.
Mike Smith won second for the men.
Phyllis Kosky was first for the women and Saron was second.
Sunday was the Senior Cliff Smith’s 101-year birthday and quite a few of his relatives came for lunch on Friday. It was good to see all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.