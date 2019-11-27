It was nice to see Mike and Judy Smith back at the meal site. They recently were in Egypt visiting friends and places they had worked.
Eleven brave people played pinochle Saturday afternoon. Dorothy Young was high for the ladies with Virginia Ellsworth second. Mary Margret Davis was the last to have 300 pinochle. That prize was tossed around quite a few times.
Bill Booth had the highest score for the men and Floyd Marshall was second.
There will not be any pinochle Nov. 03. Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving. Hope everyone will be back Dec. 7 for the potluck at noon and pinochle at 12:30 p.m.
