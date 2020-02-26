I hear that the daffodils and tulips are peeking through their winter beds already and I was pleased to see the first buttercup was found blooming, a tradition I look forward to.
My kids used to look for the earliest pussy willows, but I haven’t seen them for many years.
I’m sorry I didn’t write last week. I heard from three or four readers that they missed this, but I was suffering a mild case of old age. I just wanted to sit in a chair, wrapped in my warm blankie remembering events from the “good old days”, or were they really that good? When I passed from elderly to old? When my kids said they’d signed up for Social Security? When I remembered more cities in Germany and Japan that I do in Iran and Iraq? Or perhaps when I realized I’m suspecting that I may be the only Stanton of my generation left?
Nah. It was when I realized that I’d seen, if unforeseen events hadn’t interfered, my 71st anniversary. Impossible! I’m not that old yet!
Well, back to the newer days. Jean Shaw has come to visit us and Ron Roy is coming to lunch with Ned Lougee.
The Starks are having a harder time coming in because Patti stooped to trim a rose bush and the ungrateful thing knocked her over, injuring her leg. She’s now visiting her doctor quite often with her walker.
Bobbi Lagerquist has returned from her sojourn at Clearwater Hospital. Welcome back, Bobbi!
Christine Thompson has returned from her cruise to Hawaii with sisters Bonnie and Coral Lee. She says she has made many memories that she never expected to see. She was surprised at the sight of so many palm trees with “the leaves way up on top” and would like to have seen someone climb them.
Unfortunately, she was admitted to Clearwater Valley Hospital and would like to hear from anyone who has time to visit her there.
Dorothy Medalen reports that she had two great granddaughters and a daughter visiting her from Spokane. Dorothy hasn’t been in to visit us as often as usual, but we welcome her and that “light-up-the-room” smile she wears when she comes in. She reports that she and her husband are in good health.
We had a business meeting on Feb.14, Valentine’s Day. I want to thank the ladies who wore red, acknowledging the day and the people who tied up and delivered to us the little bags of Valentine candies with the matching colored napkins. The people were so happy and exuberant through the meeting that I didn’t get to hear much of president Deryl Ketchum’s talking except that it’s time school students should apply for the annual scholarships that we make available to help defray college costs. Please have your high school graduate visit the school counselor for information.
As I said, I didn’t hear much of the meeting except that the turnout for the bake sale was great and the money raised goes to the scholarship. Thanks to all who made this possible. Also Deryl informed us that because of a large donation, the bus will be running on Tuesday as well as on Friday, making it possible for some of us who don’t drive any more a way to get to the Mealsite another day.
Pinochle scores on Feb.15 show 12 players showed up with Dianna Marshall showing up for first place, Donna Booth second, and a 300 Pinochle.
The men had Floyd Marshall first and Bill Booth second. On Feb. 22, nine played with Mary Margret taking first and Patty Ost second. Bill Booth was first for the men and John Moxley took second place. I want to thank Mary Margret Davis for delivering those scores to me and to the Trib. I hope to be stronger soon.
