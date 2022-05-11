What a wonderful week at the Meal Site. Many old friends came in, and new ones also who won’t be in town for long. A total of 33 came for Friday’s Birthday Dinner. Lots of conversation, lots of laughter, food and of course, birthday cake.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Pinochle games started on Friday and will be every first Friday, at the Senior Center, Come have lunch with us at 12 noon and then play Pinochle at 1 p.m.
Winners were Shirley Johnson in first place (300 Pinochle) and second place Roseanne Thornton (1500 Pinochle). Everyone had great fun and there is always room at the table.
The Frogs are not moving as much as they do in good weather so they should be easy to find. Bring an umbrella, it is wet. The contest continues until the 28th and is for all ages and family groups so hurry!
If you find a frog please call 208-790-2059 and send me a photo of the front of the frog so I can keep track. Find all nine frogs and you will be put in the $50 drawing. There are directions in all five parks. Everyone who participates and finds even one frog gets put in for the $25 drawing. Also those who are not drawn for the $50 prize will be entered for the $25 prize. We have lots of hunters. Please do not take the frogs from the parks so everyone can play. If you see someone taking a frog please explain the game. Thank you.
The Orofino Senior Community would be lost without the following businesses, the Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy on Riverside who puts our menu in the Clearwater Tribune every month, KLER who announces our menu every Tuesday and Friday, and Brookside Landing who sponsors the announcement. Thank you is never enough.
After this week a new season has been created! Rain, thunder, lightning, clouds, sunshine, then repeat, repeat, repeat!
Bus rides to Senior Meal Site is just the ticket. Daryl will deliver you to the Meal Site through all seasons and then take you shopping, to the post office, or drug store as needed afterwards. Call this number for Meal Site rides only: 208-553-1118.
For rides to doctor’s appointments or other business needs, call Coast Public Transportation at 800-967-2899, good for even trips to Lewiston and Spokane if needed.
