We are open again, on Tuesdays and Fridays, for amazing lunches. Please come and join us. You will not go away hungry. Most come between 11 a.m. and Noon so they can visit and catch up on what has happened. Since we have been closed there should be lots of news. We eat at 12 noon and would like everyone there not later than 12:15.
Spring clean-up weekend is March 23. We are hoping and praying that weekend will be SPRING. On that Saturday the Orofino Senior Citizens will be holding their Bake and Yard Sale at the Senior Center, on Michigan Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have items you would like to donate, please get ahold of us for a pick up. 208-790-2059.
On April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday before Easter), we will be hosting a Craft and Bake Sale with lots of items for your family. Those who are Crafters can get the information at the Senior Center, Wild Hare, Material Girls, Orofino Builders Supply, Bulletin Board, and at the Clearwater Tribune, beginning March 2. Please be aware we have 20 spaces, and not a lot of tables, so get your information in quickly. This is our first attempt to host this event and we are hoping all goes well. 208-790-2059.
We have such wonderful sponsors for the Senior Meal Site. Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy, on Riverside sponsors the menu in the Clearwater Tribune, KLER announces the menu every Tuesday and Friday, courtesy of Brookside Landing for Adult Living. We are so pleased with their help with communication to seniors in our community area.
Everyone is welcome to the Senior Meal Site and you can get rides even when the weather is bad with a phone call (Senior rides only) to 208-553-1118. You can make arrangements to stop at the post office, the store or the pharmacy before you are delivered home as well.
Coast Public Transportation is available to get you to and from appointments, both in and out of town. You must call 800-967-2899 in advance.
