Praise and Worship in the park was amazing, if you missed it, please put it on your calendar for next year in the month of July. There is awesome talent in our area and you could tell all of it from the heart, to be a gift to all of Orofino. Thank you to all the churches who help with this event, well done.
With the smoke so bad, we have been watching rodeo, and just got news that Coyote Mule Company of Cottonwood, will be part of each day’s events. Bobbi Jo Chambers drives an eight hitch Percheron Mule team and was invited to attend, so Wyoming knows where Idaho is! Watch if you can from July 23 to Aug. 1.
We need to continue our support for all the firefighters in Idaho that are a long ways from home, and those hometown firefighters. They are all working very hard to save Idaho, be helpful and when you can, stay out of their way and say, “Thank You!”
Every Tuesday and Friday, fellowship happens at 11 a.m. until 12 noon, always followed by an amazing meal. Our cooks are outstanding, our helpers both at the meal site, and those delivering meals are a cherished gift to all of our seniors. There were 28 seniors at the Meal Site last Tuesday, and 30 on Friday. We all had an amazing time. Cliff Smith made it with his daughter and will be having his 102nd birthday soon. He always has a story to tell and just loves life.
Nellie Chase and helper have been very busy with all the fruit that has come in, and we have jams and jellies for sale ($3.50). You can stop by any Tuesday or Friday to pick up a jar. Lunch is for all seniors, plus any guest that would like to stop by, any donation is gratefully received. We will have many great things for our sale on Dec. 4. Have you added this to your calendar?
Stoddard Electric is a business that has put others first, Orofino Senior Citizens love being able to find the information about Meal Site menus in the paper, and we thank you for that convenience.
With all the smoke around why not have your family gathering or memorial dinner in our large room with air conditioning or fans if preferred. There is a kitchen if needed, the room is accessible and there are no stairs anywhere.
Our Senior Center is also available with tables and chairs set up for family events or anything else you might need. Call 208 790-2059. We still have office space available here at 930 Michigan Ave. with a choice of one or two rooms, next door to the elementary school.
We have the most amazing bus driver, (Daryl) his whole purpose is to get you to and from meal site safely. He will also take you to the store, the post office, or drug store if you need, before you are delivered home. Call this number for meal site rides only, 208 553-1188.
Coast Public Transportation is available to get you to and from appointments, whether they are here in Orofino or anywhere else, but you must call 800 967-2899 in advance to get set up with the driver.
