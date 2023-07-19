All is going well at the Senior Meal Site, even with all the changes, we are moving along quite well.
We have started the interview process and are hoping to have our ne Head Cook by the first of August. Those that have been filling in have been doing an excellent job.
The chicken pot pie this last Friday was wonderful. Thanks to all the hands that have prepared it. We averaged 28 this week, even with the heat, which is very good.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Paint and Sip. We are learning to paint a beach picture with a sand castle as we visit with a glass of wine or your favorite beverage, and just have fun. We only have eight spots as of this writing, so please call Julie and leave your name.
This is a fundraiser for the Senior Center, so all food and other items have been donated and all money earned goes to the center. 208-476-4238.
Saturday, Aug. 19, we are having a Yard and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have some wonderful items that have come in and we are looking forward to more. We are able to store things if you have any items that you would like to donate. Just call 208-790-2059 and we will arrange pickup.
Bus is travelling to Lewiston on Wednesday, Aug. 3. It will leave the Senior Center around 8 a.m.. It is an all-day trip, getting back around 4 p.m. The bus will be stopping at several different places, going where the people need to go.
Please bring money for lunch as they will be eating out. Notify Deryl that you want to go so he can make sure you are not missed. 208-553-1118.
As you can see, it is a busy place, but it is an awesome bunch of wonderful people, with great stories to share about our area, where they came from, why they are here, what they believe works and what they don’t understand.
There is much discussion about everything and lots of laughter. Please don’t stay home because you don’t know anyone. EVERYONE is welcome at the Orofino Senior Center and it’s a great place to meet new people.
Special thank you to Brookside Landing for sponsoring our menu on KLER, and to Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy for sponsoring the menu in the Clearwater Tribune each month.
For rides on the Senior Bus to the Meal Site call 208-553-1118. Deryl can make two trips, if we need to, so everyone can get safely to meals and home. Thanks, Deryl, for allowing two runs so everyone can make it.
For rides for other needs please call Coast, two days in advance, at 1-800-967-2899, or 1-509-397-2935.
