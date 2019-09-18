North Idaho Sanitarium Hospital almost ready for occupancy
The “Clearwater Tribune’s A Look into the Past” is a monthly column featuring articles from previous issues. This month’s featured article was first printed in the Feb. 10, 1922 Clearwater Republican.
The hospital which the state of Idaho has had under construction since early summer at the Northern Idaho Sanitarium is now almost ready for occupancy. It is well worth anyone’s time to go over this building and note the substantial fireproof construction, the excellent heating, lighting, sanitary and ventilating systems, and the special equipment for treating patients, all of which are the most modern to be had.
The new building stands just north of the main ward building is about 30x130 feet, three stories high, facing west. Approaching the structure first noted is the plain unornamented exterior and entrance. The walls consist of a re-enforced concrete superstructure with red brick curtain walls. These bricks were made on the ground by Geo. Cook assisted by A. J. Hill, who is a skilled mechanic in that line.
The foundation is of re-enforced concrete with stippled finish. The lintels over the ground floor windows are of concrete block, the keystone of which blends into a belt course of concrete blocks on a level with the second floor. The cornices are plain.
The entrance is small and unpretentious and is guarded by tow doric pillars.
Each of if the three floors are divided into two wings by the stairs and electric elevator in the center and is so divided to provide for a men’s and women’s ward on each.
The most striking feature of the interior is the lack of wood. The ceilings and floors are of re-enforced concrete; the wall so metal lath and studding. The floors are finished with troweled cement, two coats of hardening and three coats of cement paint. The wall and ceilings are plastered with Kansas gypsum. The slab doors finished in five coats of white enamel are the only wood fixtures in evidence.
Windows are plentiful with steel sash, full plate glass 7x9 panes with woven wire re-enforcement.
There are two bath rooms on each floor equipped with shower bath, lavatory and sink finished in porcelain. On the first floor is an office room, one employees’ room, entrance hall, two Solariums or sun bath rooms, four double and eleven single rooms for patients, a kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is designed for the use of electric or wood stoves.
The second and third floors will accommodate about 45 patients. On both of these floors are found an employees’ room and a sun bath room. In the south end of the third story is the pack room where conveniences for hot and colds packs are available and the Hydro-Therapeutic room which is equipped with a combination rain and needle spray shower bath, and two continuous baths, consisting of two large tubs with canvas swings so designed that a patient may be suspended in the water which flows through the tub in what is known as a continuous bath, and a massage and shampooing table of Italian marble.
Everything is finished in white and designed for absolute cleanliness.
In the pack room is an electric sweat bath, and enclosed affair into which a patient can be placed lying horizontally and exposed to the heat of all or any part of sixty electric lamps. The temperature of all the baths and equipment in these rooms is regulated by thermometers, assuring the proper heat.
The water is supplied by a continuous circulatory coil to each bath from a 500 gallon storage tank in the boiler room. This system maintains even temperature and amply supply.
The roof of the building is of reinforced concrete sloping to two drains and will be covered by John’s Manville composition roofing consisting of one coat of primer, one coat of hot pitch imbedded hair felt insulator on which will be mopped three ply asbestos roofing.
On the roof are found two Swartwort-Rotry ball bearing ventilators which always point away from the wind and to which are connected ventilators from the bottom of each floor. Apparently this plan gives first class service.
The building heated by hot water from a central heating by hot water from a central heating plant which is just being finished. This plant was built mostly by the employees and patients and is not a part of the hospital contract. Formerly there were three separate hot water plants and the north wing of the main building was heated with stoves.
The new plant furnishes heat for all the buildings, including the hospital. It is 26x48 and 22 feet deep mostly underground. Fuel is unloaded into it through a man hole. It is built of re-enforced with two large Pacific boilers, using wood or coal and from which 10-inch pipes run through tunnels to the buildings. It is what is known as a gravity system with an auxiliary electric pump if needed.
The system is designed to furnish a continuous flow and even temperature of water. The pump when used will change the water in the entire system every hour.
The work was done under contract by Myers & Telander of Spokane. The architect is c.a. Sunberg, the state’s representative in charge. H. N. Sunberg, a brother of the architect and supervising construction for him and Henry Moss, foreman for Myers & Telander, are still on the ground. About $70,000 will be final cost.
