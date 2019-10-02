Crime in Clearwater County is a monthly feature running in the Clearwater Tribune. This week’s column first appeared in the Tribune in the Feb. 15, 1929 edition.
Sheriff Joel Wilson, who went to Walla Walla a week ago, Wednesday, returned last Saturday with Curtis Lyle, third and last of a trio of criminals who robbed the Cavendish post office and W. E. Tarry store December 10, 1928. Nathan Kelly and James Roberts, who accompanied Lyle to Cavendish and took part in the robbery, were arrested several days ago and are in the Nez Perce county jail at Lewiston.
It was through the confession of Roberts, which implicated Lyle in the Cavendish affair, that County Attorney Paul W. Hyatt secured a warrant out of the probate court for his arrest. Roberts told the officers Lyle could be found near Walla Walla and word sent there resulted in his arrest at Touchet, WA, February 4 by Sheriff Earl McInroe of Walla Walla.
Tuesday morning Lyle was arraigned before a probate Judge S. M. Snyder and waived his right to an attorney and preliminary hearing, signifying his intention to plead guilty before Judge Edgar C. Steele before whom he will be taken Saturday. His bond was set at $1,000. The charge placed against him was first degree burglary for taking part in the theft at the Cavendish store, from which the majority of the articles, including money were taken, the post office losing very little. For this reason it was decided by federal officers to await the outcome of the state charges to determine whether they will prosecute.
Sheriff Wilson says occupants of the car which wrecked the home of Chas. Moody at Ahsahka December 8, were Roberts, Nathan Kelly and Lyle, who at that time were taking provisions out of Orofino, the car being loaded with the same, at the time of the accident. They, at the time, were planning the Cavendish affair and actually staged it as planned two days later.
