“Crime in Clearwater County” is a monthly feature series consisting of crime stories published in past issues of the Clearwater Tribune, from as far back as the early 1920s.
Spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared. This is taken from Aug. 16, 1979.
Attorneys presented their closing argument Wednesday and the jury retired to decide the fate of Michael Meagher who is charged of assault with a deadly weapon against Robert David Ritchie. Meagher is accused of slashing Richie in the face with a knife.
During the trial Ritchie testified that he was punched and kicked and had his face sliced open by Meagher. Richie, who said he had started thinking of Meagher as a “brother” and Meagher are both convicted felons. Meagher with six counts of auto theft and armed robbery, while Richie has been convicted on burglary charges and a narcotics charge.
Richie said he and Meagher had spent most of May 7 drinking and ended up at Meagher’s trailer home early the next morning. Richie said it was here that he and Meagher got into an argument and Meagher struck him in the nose, and kicked him in the chest. Richie said he did not retaliate, but moments later Meagher took a swipe at Richie’s face with his hand and it was then Richie noticed the blood.
Richie said he never saw a knife or any other weapon, but he soon started to bleed, and ran out of the trailer, and subsequently was treated at Clearwater Valley Hospital. A doctor’s report stated he was cut with a sharp instrument.
Both Meagher and Richie remain in custody, Richie on a charge of breaking parole from the Idaho State Penitentiary at Boise, and Meagher on the assault charge.
District Judge Andrew Schwam is presiding with Stephen Calhoun as prosecuter. Defense attorneys are Wm. W Messer of College Place, Wash. And Brian Donnesly.
Jurors are Ralph W. Roby, Ned A Hanna, Billye L. Tinsley, Rita M. Sumpter, Emil P Rodakowski, Jack E Bird, Edward A Butler, John T. Allen, Ivon A. Ashwood, Joe Vaughn, Ethel M Lovell and Dennie Wolfe. Edith Vannoy is an alternate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.