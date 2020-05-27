“Crime in Clearwater County” is a monthly feature series consisting of crime stories published in past issues of the Clearwater Tribune, from as far back as the early 1920s.
Spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared. This is taken from January 12, 1940.
Finds family after 33 years
Fortune as shaped by extraneous forces, commonly called Fate or Destiny among us humans, can play disastrous or happy tricks. In the case of Gust (George) Brown, Fate did both, but she was a long time providing the happy ending here last Sunday when Mr. Brown was reunited with his family after an injury 33 years ago caused a lapse of his memory and all his previous efforts to locate his relatives had failed. Brown had been given up as dead a long time ago by his family. Yet for 24 years, he was just about 100 miles away.
Brown came to Orofino from Liberty, Texas 33 years ago with his mother and family. Three weeks after the Browns came Gust, now known as George Brown, left for Troy where he worked in a sawmill. He left there shortly afterward for Montana and while employed in the woods sustained a severe injury which resulted in the loss of his memory.
After a period of years part of his memory returned and he began seeking his family. Returning to his former home in Texas he was unable to uncover a clue to their whereabouts.
Gust came to the northwest and married. For the past 24 years he lived at Walla Walla where he first engaged in farming and then business.
During the Christmas holidays Frank Kress of Ahsahka, who had been visiting in Walla Walla, happened to drop into Brown’s place of business, where he made a purchase from Brown and failed to remember that Washington had a sales tax. When tax tokens were requested by Brown, Kress remarked that there was nothing like that where he was from.
When Brown asked about his residence, Kress replied, “Idaho.”
Then Brown asked the name of the town. When Kress said “Orofino” that word seemed to have snapped something in Brown’s mind, so he detained his customer while he did some thinking as to why that word affected him so, then asked many questions. He inquired about the Brown girls and Loseth and unfolded his fateful story.
On his return home Kress contacted John Loseth of the Owl Drug. John is the son of Ole F. Loseth. He sent Kress to Mrs. Elizabeth Helgeson, who after hearing the story, was accompanied by Mabel Myhre, Colfax, Wash., to Walla Walla where the two ladies established to their own satisfaction that Brown was their brother.
This resulted in a family reunion held here last Sunday.Mr. Brown and wife came up from Walla Walla and visited his mother, Julia Brown, his sisters, Mesdames Helgeson, Myhre and W.E. Erickson and his brother, Harry Brown. Another brother, Oliver Iverson, resides at Jackson, Minn. And it was a happy reunion all around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.