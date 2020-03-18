“Crime in Clearwater County” is a monthly feature series consisting of crime stories published in past issues of the Clearwater Tribune.
Spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared.
This article was first published in the Clearwater Tribune on June 20, 1957
Frank Thompson, 18, Pierce, charged on May 21 with the theft of $250 in rock drill bits and a tire from the McGregor Construction Company was sentenced to two to five years in the state penitentiary Tuesday by District Judge Jack McQuade.
Thompson had been involved in a series of depredations with two minors and according to the judge faced two other outstanding warrants for additional offenses. He had pleaded guilty at an arraignment on June 4 but judgement was deferred for pre-sentence investigation.
McQuade said that Thompson had no FBI record, but that under a new Idaho law enacted at the legislature, the court now has discretionary power for maximum sentences and that the offense could have drawn a 2 to 14 year penalty. The law requires a two year minimum the judge explained, but Thompson might be eligible for parole in half that time by proper behavior.
The new law gives more discretionary power also to the parole board and more leverage to deal with prisoners, the judge said.
