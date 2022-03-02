Crime in Clearwater County from the Clearwater Tribune, Nov. 12, 1942
Law brings Phelps back here to face old murder charges
Charged with the murder of Walter McCloskey nearly four years ago H. B. Phelps, 45, prospector and miner in the Kelly Creek area was arrested in Spokane by Clearwater County officers.
He is being held at the Nez Perce County jail pending formal arraignments.
Officers have long puzzled over the disappearance of McCloskey in November of 1938 and have been investigating clues since August of 1940 when a CCC enrollee uncovered a skeleton in a shallow grave a few miles from his cabin.
Phelps and McCloskey had had trouble over ownership of mining claims, it was brought out at an inquest conducted when the body was found.
Phelps was a former forest service worker and officials of that department under Supervisor Percy Melis have interested themselves in the case.*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.